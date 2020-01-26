Frank Lampard sends Chelsea FC warning to Kepa Arrizabalaga about No1 spot

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard says Willy Caballero will get a chance to make a case for the No1 spot after Kepa's mixed form

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 26 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has suggested that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s position in the Chelsea FC team is under threat following some costly mistakes.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper has struggled for form this season to raise some questions about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Some Chelsea FC supporters have been losing patience with the Spain international following his erratic performances.

A report last week suggested that Lampard was willing to sell Kepa in the summer and sign Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope as his replacement.

Arrizabalaga has been Chelsea FC’s number one ahead of experienced goalkeeper Willy Caballero since his £72m move to west London from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Speaking at his media conference ahead of Chelsea FC’s trip to Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night, Lampard admitted that Caballero would get a chance to prove himself in the cup clash:

“All the players who play tomorrow do. All the ones who don’t start regularly. Those are the rules. That’s where the goalkeeper is a specific position. Where it’s quite well known there’s a No 1 and a No 2. But my choice is to make that choice after the game.”

Lampard went on to add that Kepa has to improve to retain his starting spot in the Chelsea FC team after some error-strewn displays.

He added: “I am not looking at it now. I think with Kepa he knows. He’ll be honest that there have been some mistakes that have cost us goals.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a tough trip to Leicester City next Saturday when third hosts fourth at the King Power Stadium.

There are eight points separating Leicester in third and Chelsea FC in fourth.

