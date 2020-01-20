Paul Merson compares 20-year-old Chelsea FC star to David Beckham

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson says Chelsea FC youngster Reece James reminds him of Manchester United legend David Beckham.

The 20-year-old Blues star has impressed in Frank Lampard’s team when given the chance to start at right-back this season.

James has already amassed a respectable 18 appearances for the west London side in all competitions this term to establish himself as a regular under Frank Lampard.

The Blues youngster has contributed two assists in seven starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League thanks in part to his crossing ability.

James opened his Champions League account with Chelsea FC’s equaliser in a 4-4 draw with Dutch side Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the group stage back in November.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson has been impressed with James’ crossing, comparing the Blues youngster to England and Manchester United legend Beckham.

“He crosses the ball as well as David Beckham used to,” Merson told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“His crosses very rarely go to waste. He always does the right thing. He’s a forward’s dream. He whips the ball in on a consistent basis.

“It’s David Beckham-like. That’s exactly how Beckham used to hit the ball. His defending will get better but going forward he’s great.

“I think he’s the best kid at Chelsea right now and he could still get into the England squad for Euro 2020. I would give him a chance.”

James was powerless to prevent Chelsea FC from slipping to a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are in fourth position in the Premier League table in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next term.

Chelsea FC haven’t won the Premier League title since Antonio Conte was in charge in 2016-17.

The Blues appointed Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

