‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says Reece James is starting to look like the real deal at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James is starting to look like the real deal at Chelsea FC, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard started the teenager in a right-back role for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

James excelled in the role as the youth prospect helped Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 victory over Sean Dyche’s side at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues teenager created Tammy Abraham’s goal to help Chelsea FC extend their lead after Jorginho’s opener, before Callum Hudson-Odoi sealed the three points.

James created more chances for the west London side than any other Chelsea FC player in an exciting performance from the youth graduate in the Premier League clash.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks is excited about James’ development at Chelsea FC under Lampard.

“This lad has caught my eye before and I’m not in the least bit surprised he has finally made my team,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“He is starting to look like the real deal. Some of you may remember me admonishing him after Chelsea’s defeat against West Ham when Aaron Cresswell got the better of him.

“The Chelsea youngster seems to have learned a lesson from that experience and is impressive in defence and attack.”

The 20-year-old has made two assists in six starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

James opened his Chelsea FC account with a goal in a 5-1 win over Grimbsy Town in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues full-back scored in a 4-4 draw with Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘Incredible’: Gary Neville makes honest admission about Liverpool FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes
Gary Neville
‘Incredible’: Gary Neville makes honest admission about Liverpool FC
Mesut Ozil makes vow to Arsenal fans after 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
Mesut Ozil makes vow to Arsenal fans after 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard delivers update on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Duncan Castles gives latest Man United transfer update on Bruno Fernandes
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic continues love affair with Australia as Serbia wins inaugural Cup
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard delivers update on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal star Aubameyang breaks silence after his red card
ScoopDragon Football News Network