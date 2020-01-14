‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James is starting to look like the real deal at Chelsea FC, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard started the teenager in a right-back role for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

James excelled in the role as the youth prospect helped Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 victory over Sean Dyche’s side at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues teenager created Tammy Abraham’s goal to help Chelsea FC extend their lead after Jorginho’s opener, before Callum Hudson-Odoi sealed the three points.

James created more chances for the west London side than any other Chelsea FC player in an exciting performance from the youth graduate in the Premier League clash.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks is excited about James’ development at Chelsea FC under Lampard.

“This lad has caught my eye before and I’m not in the least bit surprised he has finally made my team,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“He is starting to look like the real deal. Some of you may remember me admonishing him after Chelsea’s defeat against West Ham when Aaron Cresswell got the better of him.

“The Chelsea youngster seems to have learned a lesson from that experience and is impressive in defence and attack.”

The 20-year-old has made two assists in six starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

James opened his Chelsea FC account with a goal in a 5-1 win over Grimbsy Town in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues full-back scored in a 4-4 draw with Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

