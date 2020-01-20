Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC can’t be over-reliant on Tammy Abraham after the Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The England striker was unable to get on the score-sheet at Newcastle despite the 22-year-old having four shots on goal during the 1-0 defeat by the Magpies.

Abraham was replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the final 10 minutes but the Belgium international was unable to find a winner before Isaac Hayden netted the decisive goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Lampard’s side had 19 shots on goal but only four of those were on target in an erratic display, while the west London side finished with 70 per cent possession.

Chelsea FC’s failed to find the net in an away fixture for the first time since their 4-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle, Lampard was quick to warn the Blues that they can’t be overly reliant on Abraham:

“We can’t absolutely rely on Tammy Abraham. We have to have goals from across the frontline if we want to bridge the gap upwards.

“Tammy has been fantastic this season – it didn’t quite come off for him today but that’s football.

“I can’t complain about anything from the team really. Of course we don’t want to give headers away in our box, they’re big and that happens but other than that, we gave everything we could to try to win the game.

“You address on it on the training ground with the players but we can’t practise finishing or entering the final third any more than what we do. We have to be more clinical and the players know that.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Blues – who host Arsenal on Tuesday night – haven’t signed any players in the January transfer window so far.

