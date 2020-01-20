Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for proven German striker – report

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC will go head-to-head in a battle to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 20 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC will rival Liverpool FC in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is already planning for the Merseyside outfit’s future by looking at potential reinforcements.

The same article states that Klopp is a long-term admirer of the Germany international given Werner’s prolific form for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are eager to bolster their attacking ranks to end their over-reliance on England international Tammy Abraham up front.

The story goes on to add that the Blues are thought to be eager to land a striker this month, with Werner a potential option alongside Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Sunday Mirror go on to suggest that Werner’s value could increase to £60m if the German striker has a good European championship in the summer.

The report continues by claiming that RB Leipzig are unlikely to sell Werner this month – but the Bundesliga club could be willing to cash in their prized asset in the summer.

Werner has already scored 25 goals for RB Leipzig this season to help the club challenge for the Bundesliga title.

