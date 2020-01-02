Chelsea FC, Man City to compete for 23-year-old England defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England.

iNews is reporting that the Leicester full-back is attracting interest from the defending Premier League champions and the Europa League holders.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City could become embroiled in a bidding war in the summer for the £60m-rated defender.

According to the same story, Leicester have no intention of selling Chilwell in the January transfer window as they look to keep themselves in the title race.

The report goes on to add that the Foxes are in a strong position to keep Chilwell given that the left-back only signed a new long-term deal with Leicester back in October.

The 23-year-old’s current deal will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Chilwell has played a key role in Leicester’s title challenge so far this season as the Foxes compete with Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Leicester defender has scored one goal and has made three assists in 16 appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Chilwell came through the youth ranks at Leicester before the full-back made his first-team debut for the 2016 champions in October 2015.

