Chelsea FC, Man United to compete for 20-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Chelsea FC or Manchester United will sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare before the close of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea FC are the front-runners for the 20-year-old’s signature after Arsenal pulled out of the race for the highly-rated Ligue 1 star.

The same article states that neither Real Madrid or Valencia are expected to sign Soumare, leaving the Premier League duo as the sole contenders for his signature.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United have held talks with the Lille star but neither Premier League club have made a decision about Soumare yet.

Sky Sports goes on to claim that Soumare is expected to be sold this month after Lille face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on 26 January.

Soumare has made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 this season but the French starlet hasn’t contributed an assist or a goal.

The Lille star has averaged 6.5 tackles per game and 57.4 successful passes per game since his move to Lille.

Soumare moved to Lille in a free transfer from their bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France Under-21 international has scored one goal in 47 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Newcastle on Saturday evening before Manchester United take on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

