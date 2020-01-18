Chelsea FC, Man United to compete for 20-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Boubakary Soumare will either join Chelsea FC or Manchester United before January's transfer deadline, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 18 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC or Manchester United will sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare before the close of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea FC are the front-runners for the 20-year-old’s signature after Arsenal pulled out of the race for the highly-rated Ligue 1 star.

The same article states that neither Real Madrid or Valencia are expected to sign Soumare, leaving the Premier League duo as the sole contenders for his signature.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United have held talks with the Lille star but neither Premier League club have made a decision about Soumare yet.

Sky Sports goes on to claim that Soumare is expected to be sold this month after Lille face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on 26 January.

Soumare has made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 this season but the French starlet hasn’t contributed an assist or a goal.

The Lille star has averaged 6.5 tackles per game and 57.4 successful passes per game since his move to Lille.

Soumare moved to Lille in a free transfer from their bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The France Under-21 international has scored one goal in 47 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Newcastle on Saturday evening before Manchester United take on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
Reece James makes open admission to Chelsea FC fans
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes makes Marcus Rashford prediction ahead of Liverpool FC v Man United
Marcus Rashford
Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta confirms he has an Arsenal transfer wish-list for January
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Gary Neville
‘He can play’: Gary Neville raves about 19-year-old Man United starlet
ScoopDragon Football News Network