Chelsea FC, Man United keen on signing 32-year-old striker – report

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are still interested in a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to a report in England.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are monitoring Cavani’s situation at the Ligue 1 champions ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Uruguay international looks likely to leave PSG at the end of the Ligue 1 season when his contract expires with the French champions.

According to the same story, Cavani was thought to have reached an agreement with La Liga side Atletico Madrid but the South American hasn’t put pen to paper on any deal as things stand.

The report goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are optimistic that Cavani could still be lured to the Premier League despite Atletico’s advances.

L’Equipe go on to suggest that a January move could still be a possibility if PSG receive a tempting offer for the former Napoli striker this month.

Cavani has scored 198 goals in 290 games in all competitions during seven seasons at the Ligue 1 champions.

The South American has a wealth of experience following his previous stint at Napoli where he built a reputation as a top striker in Europe.

