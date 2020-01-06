Mason Mount explains what he’s aiming for with Chelsea FC this season

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has revealed that he is aiming to continue his strong form for Chelsea FC into the second half of the season.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season since having returned from a loan spell at Derby County last term.

Frank Lampard has been placing his faith in the likes of Mount throughout the campaign and the midfielder has been impressing with his performances for the Blues.

Mount has scored five goals and made two assists in 21 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season to help them up into fourth place in the table.

The Blues will now have their sights firmly set on continuing their push for Champions League qualification under Lampard.

And Mount, 20, is ready to keep performing for the Blues as he bids to help Chelsea FC seal a top-four finish.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “Hopefully I can keep going as the season has started, by playing minutes and trying to gain as much experience as I can.

“Learning is the most important thing because if you’re learning then you’re getting better and better.

“I’m playing in one of the best leagues in the world and loving my football so hopefully we can keep producing performances like at Tottenham and Arsenal, and we can keep winning games. That’s the focus at the moment.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Burnley in the top flight at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are aiming to finish in the top four after they ended up third under Maurizio Sarri last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip