David Luiz explains why Chelsea FC beat Arsenal

David Luiz explains why Chelsea FC were able to beat Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 1 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

David Luiz believes that Chelsea FC were able to beat Arsenal on Sunday because the Blues are further ahead in their transformation than the Gunners.

Arsenal were leading for most of the Premier League clash at The Emirates thank to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, but late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game on its head and sealed a 2-1 win for the Blues.

The defeat left Arsenal with just five Premier League wins to their name this season, with the Gunners having struggled to find consistent form all term.

Arsenal are currently getting used to life under new manager Mikel Arteta at The Emirates following his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor last month.

And former Chelsea FC star David Luiz has now offered his take on why the Blues emerged victorious on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, David Luiz said: “In the process they are in front of us.

“They had a pre-season together with the same philosophy and coach.

“We need to understand the stage of the season we’re in now. We have to take the positives from the Chelsea match and improve the negative things.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day with a home clash against Manchester United at The Emirates.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are preparing for a trip to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
‘There’s no question’: Michael Owen makes bold claim about Liverpool FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains how Chelsea FC can finish in the top four this season
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
BBC Sport pundit admits he judged 24-year-old Man United star wrongly
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard reacts to 19-year-old’s debut for Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal fans after defeat by Chelsea FC
Mikel Arteta
Alan Shearer identifies the signings Arsenal ‘desperately’ need to make
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ian Wright
Ian Wright raves about Chelsea FC star’s ‘fantastic’ display against Arsenal
Andy Murray
Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains how Chelsea FC can finish in the top four this season
ScoopDragon Football News Network