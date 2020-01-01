David Luiz explains why Chelsea FC beat Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

David Luiz believes that Chelsea FC were able to beat Arsenal on Sunday because the Blues are further ahead in their transformation than the Gunners.

Arsenal were leading for most of the Premier League clash at The Emirates thank to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, but late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game on its head and sealed a 2-1 win for the Blues.

The defeat left Arsenal with just five Premier League wins to their name this season, with the Gunners having struggled to find consistent form all term.

Arsenal are currently getting used to life under new manager Mikel Arteta at The Emirates following his appointment as Unai Emery’s successor last month.

And former Chelsea FC star David Luiz has now offered his take on why the Blues emerged victorious on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, David Luiz said: “In the process they are in front of us.

“They had a pre-season together with the same philosophy and coach.

“We need to understand the stage of the season we’re in now. We have to take the positives from the Chelsea match and improve the negative things.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day with a home clash against Manchester United at The Emirates.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are preparing for a trip to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of 2020.

