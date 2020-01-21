Tammy Abraham warns Arsenal about ‘angry’ Chelsea FC

Tammy Abraham looks ahead to Chelsea FC's home clash with Arsenal on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has warned Arsenal that Chelsea FC will look to take out their “anger” on the Gunners when they host them in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night as they conceded a last-minute goal at St James’ Park.

The defeat was their eighth in the Premier League this season and once again hampered their hopes of finishing in the top four, despite Frank Lampard’s men currently occupying fourth place.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United at The Emirates in their most recent game, with the Gunners currently 10 points behind Chelsea FC heading into Tuesday’s showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham was unable to find the net for Chelsea FC against Newcastle United and he will be raring to go when the Blues host the Gunners this week.

The 22-year-old striker says he and his Chelsea FC team-mates will be out to take out their “anger” from their defeat by Newcastle United on Arsenal on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “It [the Arsenal game] is massive.

“The gaffer said after the game ‘We gave it our all, keep your heads up we’ve got another massive game on Tuesday’ and we just have to take our anger out against Arsenal.”

He added: “For us, we have to give credit to Newcastle, they defended well all game, they disrupted our style of play, but we gave it our all and were unfortunate to lose at the end.”

Chelsea FC will take on Hull City away from home in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

