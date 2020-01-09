Chelsea FC make offer for Benfica midfielder – report

Chelsea FC are keen on signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes this month, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have made an offer to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an initial loan deal, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are believed to have tabled an offer to land the midfielder on an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £55m.

According to the same story, the offer from the west London club is dependent on the Portugal international playing at least 50 per cent of games during his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

The same article says that West Ham United have also made an offer for Fernandes, and the final decision as to where he will end up rests with the player himself.

The 20-year-old has featured seven times in the league and twice in the Champions League for Benfica so far this season.

The same article reports that although Fernandes’ release clause is currently set at £102m, Benfica have already conceded that they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is said to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal urged to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC interested in 27-year-old Premier League winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s transfer strategy for January revealed – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update
Marcus Rashford
Micah Richards claims Man United star would thrive at Man City
ScoopDragon Football News Network