Chelsea FC make offer for Benfica midfielder – report

Chelsea FC have made an offer to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an initial loan deal, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are believed to have tabled an offer to land the midfielder on an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £55m.

According to the same story, the offer from the west London club is dependent on the Portugal international playing at least 50 per cent of games during his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

The same article says that West Ham United have also made an offer for Fernandes, and the final decision as to where he will end up rests with the player himself.

The 20-year-old has featured seven times in the league and twice in the Champions League for Benfica so far this season.

The same article reports that although Fernandes’ release clause is currently set at £102m, Benfica have already conceded that they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is said to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

