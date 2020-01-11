‘Made it look easy’: Ex-Chelsea FC star reacts to the 3-0 win over Burnley

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mario Melchiot took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Chelsea FC claim a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues headed into the game looking to seal their first top-flight victory of the new year and build on their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last time out.

Frank Lampard’s men took the lead in the 29th minute when Jorginho converted his penalty after Willian was fouled in the box.

The Blues then made it 2-0 shortly before half-time when Tammy Abraham’s header crept over the line after an error from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Chelsea FC then made the win secure when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored from close range four minutes after half-time.

The result leaves Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points behind third-placed Manchester City, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter after the game, former Chelsea FC right-back Melchiot praised the Blues for the way they performed in front of their home fans.

Melchiot, 43, wrote: “Great result at home. We made it look easy for ourselves by scoring and not allowing Burnley to get back into the game. Yes, that’s what we call focus and finishing teams off, by playing like winners till the last minute.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.

The west London side will then host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge before their FA Cup fourth-round trip to Hull City.

