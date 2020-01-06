‘He can do better’: Chelsea FC coach discusses Callum Hudson-Odoi form

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Jody Morris believes that Callum Hudson-Odoi has plenty of room for improvement following his start to the season with Chelsea FC.

Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea FC’s opener in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon as he netted his second goal of the season.

The teenager has returned to action in recent weeks after having recovered from an Achilles injury which kept him out of the first part of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has only made three starts in the Premier League under Frank Lampard so far this season and he has featured 13 times in total in the top flight, making three assists.

Hudson-Odoi will clearly be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help the Blues enjoy a strong end to the season.

Now, Chelsea FC assistant head coach Morris has revealed that the teenager has plenty of room for improvement in his opinion.

“He knows he can do better,” said Morris, speaking at a news conference before the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

“He’s been told he can do better, but at the same time, there are moments where you get things he was doing for instance in the Southampton game, he was doing some really good stuff off the ball which we’ve been asking from him.

“There were things that we were asking him to do that he was trying to do in the first half, which was pleasing for the manager.

“Being away for a year, obviously a lot can happen, especially at a young age. We all saw what happened with his contract, but now that’s done and dusted, it is a little bit like ‘ok let’s knuckle down and get down to work’.

“He wants to work hard and wants to improve, but the proof is in the pudding, and when he gets his chance he’s got to be ready to take it.

“He’s a confident boy. He was asking me about stuff to do with his clips that he wanted to go through a couple of days ago, so I quite like that from him. When someone’s actively trying to improve, then you’ve got a chance.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend when they take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

After that, they will prepare for a trip to Newcastle United in the top flight as they bid to try and keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish.

