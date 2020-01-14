‘I’m delighted’: Callum Hudson-Odoi makes admission to Chelsea FC fans

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits his delight at scoring his first Premier League goal for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted his delight at scoring the first Premier League goal of his Chelsea FC career at the weekend.

The 19-year-old netted Chelsea FC’s third goal in their 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as Frank Lampard’s men continued their push for a top-four finish.

Hudson-Odoi has been gradually making his way back into the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after having missed the opening stages of the campaign due to an Achilles injury.

The teenager signed a new long-term contract with the Blues at the start of the season and he will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the second half of the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi has scored one goal and made three assists in 14 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season, although he has only started four times in the top flight so far.

And the England international could not hide his delight at getting off the mark in the Premier League with a goal against Burnley.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Hudson-Odoi said: “I’m delighted that I’ve finally got it [his first league goal] and I’m delighted with the way the game went today.

“The boys put in a massive effort and you could tell that by the way we were playing. We all had the enthusiasm, work-rate and mentality – we wanted to score goals, we wanted to keep a clean sheet, we wanted to work really hard and obviously I’m delighted we got the win.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

