Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to ‘slowest’ Chelsea FC player

Callum Hudson-Odoi pokes fun at his Chelsea FC team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 11 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has claimed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be the “slowest” player in the Chelsea FC squad.

Hudson-Odoi and his team-mates have been settling into life under new boss Frank Lampard this season after the club legend was brought in as the club’s new manager last summer.

The 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi committed his future to the Blues by signing a new five-year deal with them back in September and he has been working his way back into the first team after a lay-off with an Achilles injury.

In a recent interview with Chelsea FC’s website, the pacey Hudson-Odoi was asked to predict which other sport he would play professionally if it wasn’t football, and the England international took the opportunity to aim a playful dig at his team-mate Loftus-Cheek.

Hudson-Odoi said: “I enjoy watching and playing basketball but in terms of competing in another sport professionally, I’d probably say athletics.

“I’m quick at running, so I think I’d have been quite good at athletics.

“Unlike Ruben, who is kind of slow and I think he could even be one of the slowest players in our team!”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side head into the game fresh from their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, when Hudson-Odoi scored one and set up the other for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC fans told there is much more to come from Christian Pulisic
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Gary Lineker
‘What a player’: Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Nigel Winterburn predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Michael Owen
Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Eden Hazard exit helped convince Chelsea FC youngster to stay, claims defender
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Nigel Winterburn predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
ScoopDragon Football News Network