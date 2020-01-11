Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to ‘slowest’ Chelsea FC player

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has claimed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be the “slowest” player in the Chelsea FC squad.

Hudson-Odoi and his team-mates have been settling into life under new boss Frank Lampard this season after the club legend was brought in as the club’s new manager last summer.

The 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi committed his future to the Blues by signing a new five-year deal with them back in September and he has been working his way back into the first team after a lay-off with an Achilles injury.

In a recent interview with Chelsea FC’s website, the pacey Hudson-Odoi was asked to predict which other sport he would play professionally if it wasn’t football, and the England international took the opportunity to aim a playful dig at his team-mate Loftus-Cheek.

Hudson-Odoi said: “I enjoy watching and playing basketball but in terms of competing in another sport professionally, I’d probably say athletics.

“I’m quick at running, so I think I’d have been quite good at athletics.

“Unlike Ruben, who is kind of slow and I think he could even be one of the slowest players in our team!”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side head into the game fresh from their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, when Hudson-Odoi scored one and set up the other for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

