Callum Hudson-Odoi sets Chelsea FC target for the season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 9 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Callum Hudson-Odoi / Instagram)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he is desperate to win a trophy with Chelsea FC this season.

The 19-year-old has been working his way back into the first team at Stamford Bridge this term after having recently recovered from a serious Achilles injury.

Hudson-Odoi earned praise for his performance when he scored one and set up the other in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

The teenager will be hoping to do enough to earn a call-up to the England squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The England international is yet to score in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season but he has netted in both the League Cup and FA Cup, and has made three assists in the English top flight.

Now, the attacking midfielder has opened up about his targets for the remainder of the campaign with Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea TV, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Hudson Odoi said: “As I say to myself, I have got to be positive and confident in every situation.

“I think the season has gone how it has and I just want to be confident for how it is from now onwards until the end of the season.

“For myself really, I am confident, I am being myself, I am really happy. Obviously I want to be picked for the Euros, but that doesn’t just come by being picked. You have to work hard to get picked.

“As I say I just want to keep going, keep pushing myself, hopefully get involved in the squad, hopefully go far and try and win a trophy with the team as well.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to start when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

