Frank Lampard accused of not knowing his best Chelsea FC line-up

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Frank Lampard does not know his best XI for Chelsea FC this season.

The Blues suffered another disappointing defeat in the Premier League on Saturday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park following Isaac Hayden’s last-gasp winner.

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table but the Blues have been unable to make that top four spot their own following their patchy form in recent weeks.

The west London side have lost eight games already this season and they have only won two of their last five in the top flight.

And Cascarino thinks that new boss Lampard is still getting to grips with the squad that he has at his disposal at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cascarino said: “I’m not convinced he totally knows who is his best XI.

“[Callum] Hudson-Odoi’s been in, Willian’s come in, [Christian] Pulisic has come in. Mason Mount has been in and out the team, Reece James has played…

“If you look at the centre-halves, he’s had [Kurt] Zouma and [Fikayo] Tomori. But [Andreas] Christensen played alongside [Antonio] Rudiger yesterday?

“There are four centre-halves and it could be any two! And you’re not really sure that they’re his best two.

“And Christensen – you were not really sure if he was going to play a part at all because a couple of weeks ago Frank Lampard said he might actually go and play elsewhere.

“So it’s a really weird scenario where Lampard does not know his best XI.”

Lampard will be looking to rally his troops as they turn their attentions towards their Premier League showdown with local rivals Arsenal on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side scored two late goals to claim a 2-1 win over Mikel Arteta’s men when the two sides last met at The Emirates back in December.

