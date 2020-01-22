Paul Merson tells Chelsea FC to sign 32-year-old from PSG

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC should do whatever they can to sign Edinson Cavani from PSG in the January transfer window.

The Blues are in the hunt for a top-four finish this season as Frank Lampard looks to steer the west London club to Champions League qualification in his first campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC are free to sign players this month after their transfer ban was lifted on appeal, but the west London side are yet to bring in any reinforcements.

PSG attacker Cavani has been touted as a possible target for the Blues in the current transfer window, and former Arsenal star Merson feels that he would be a great signing for Lampard’s team.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “The main priority now is to get into the top four.

“At the start when Frank first took over with the young kids, it was just a transition year with young players. And it was sort of a free swing.

“But now they are in the top four and a good position – they have struggled in the games they have lost – to Newcastle, West Ham, Southampton, Bournemouth and they have not really looked like scoring in those games.

“So going forward a centre forward – they are talking about Cavani and when a player of that class and they do not come up that often, especially in January, for me I think it is an absolute must.

“And if you can get a Cavani in to teach Tammy Abraham – someone big and strong who holds the ball up, put the ball in the box and he will put his head in there. And I just think it is a no-brainer.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification.

They will travel to Hull City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday 25 January, before travelling to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday 1 February.

Chelsea FC will then face testing clashes against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as the race for a top-four finish hots up.

