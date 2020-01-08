Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi

Cesc Fabregas opens up about Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Cesc Fabregas is backing Callum Hudson-Odoi to develop into a “terrific” player at Chelsea FC.

The 19-year-old has struggled to produce consistent form this season for the Blues and has been in and out of the team under Frank Lampard.

Hudson-Odoi has only started three Premier League games so far this season although he has made a further 10 appearances from the bench in the top flight.

The teenager went some way towards answering some of his critics when he scored one and set up the other in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas was asked for his thoughts on Hudson-Odoi during a question and answer session on Twitter, and the Spaniard offered the following response.

Fabregas said: “The first time he came to train with us I knew he was different, his finishing and pace were something else for his age.

“He has a long way to go and just came back from a terrible injury. With time and good attitude he can become a terrific player 🙏🏻.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Burnley.

The west London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

