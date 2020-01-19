Frank Lampard reveals when Christian Pulisic will be back fit for Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic is expected to remain sidelined for Chelsea FC for at least another two weeks.

The USA international has been missing for the Blues since picking up an abductor injury, and he sat out the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Pulisic is working hard on his fitness levels behind closed doors at Cobham as he bids to be back in action for the Blues as soon as possible.

Lampard was quizzed about Pulisic’s recovery during a news conference at Cobham on Friday, and the Blues boss revealed that the west London side are hoping to have the attacking midfielder back available in early-to-mid February.

Asked if Pulisic is still a couple of weeks away from returning, Lampard replied: “We would like to think so, which kind of goes towards the break in February which might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with.

“Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be.”

The 21-year-old Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League appearances so far this season under Lampard. He has also scored once in four Champions League appearances.

Chelsea FC will now be focusing on their preparations for their crunch showdown with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

The Blues were 2-1 winners at The Emirates when the two sides last met in the top flight at the end of December.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip