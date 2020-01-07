Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea FC’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest due to injury.

The USA international was not in the squad for Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge as goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley secured a 2-0 win and sealed Chelsea FC’s place in the fourth round.

Pulisic has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team in recent weeks and Blues fans will be hoping to see him back in action as soon as possible.

Speaking after Sunday’s win at Stamford Bridge, Lampard confirmed to Chelsea TV that “Christian Pulisic got injured yesterday [Saturday] in training”.

Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games so far this season since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Pulisic will be fit enough to return to action for Chelsea FC when the Blues host Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they look to continue their push towards a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

