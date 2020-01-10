Chelsea FC fans told there is much more to come from Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Jurgen Klinsmann believes that there is plenty more to come from Christian Pulisic following his move to Chelsea FC in the summer.

Pulisic linked up with his Chelsea FC team-mates before the start of this season after his move from Borussia Dortmund was agreed at the start of 2019.

The USA international has been gradually holding down more of a regular spot in the first team under Frank Lampard and has shown glimpses of the quality that Chelsea FC shelled out a big transfer fee for.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season, but he has only started 12 games in the top flight this term.

Pulisic has also scored once and made one assist in the Champions League this season to help Lampard’s men set up a last-16 meeting with Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann knows Pulisic from his time in charge of the USA national team, and the German feels that there is plenty more to come from the attacking midfielder.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Klinsmann said: “I think he’s doing really well.

“I think he’s growing a lot as a person, you have to think he moved at a young age to Dortmund.

“Yes, his family was with him, but he still had a new country, a new language, a new climate.

“Then, you establish yourself from the under 19s to the under 21s into the national team, he did that in a speed that was mind-blowing.

“Now came the next big move, some that few big players in the world are doing.

“That attention level, that amount of money, [this is] why you move from Dortmund to a club like Chelsea. One of the biggest ten clubs in the world.

“It will take time to establish himself, get to know the fans, his team-mates, the city, all that stuff.

“Now he’s breaking into the team as well, he’s getting his games, he’s getting his minutes, he puts his stamp on the game.

“He’s on the right track, and people unfortunately forget he’s very, very young still. He’s not an old player, so there’s so much more to come.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

