‘I can do better with that’: Christian Pulisic makes vow to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates still have plenty of room for improvement this season.

It was a largely positive festive period for the west London side, with Frank Lampard’s men having sealed two wins, one draw and one defeat over Christmas.

Chelsea FC earned lots of praise for their impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and they also came from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 at The Emirates.

However, they lost 2-0 at home to Southampton on Boxing Day and were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

The Blues are in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Summer addition Pulisic has admitted that both he and his team-mates need to do more to help the Blues to put games to bed.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Pulisic said: “We have had troubles with putting the game to bed this year.

“It’s a mixture of mentality and technical training. We need to do a bit more to keep going, attack, create chances and have that killer instinct.

“It’s about being clinical, experience and knowing how to manage a game. We’re missing that a bit, I can do better with that as well, playing the right pass or finding the right shot.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action this weekend and they will take on Nottingham Forest in the third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then take on Burnley at home in their next Premier League game next weekend.

