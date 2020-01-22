Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has played down talk of Chelsea FC sealing a deal to sign Edinson Cavani this month, despite describing the PSG attacker as a “great player”.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the 32-year-old this month as they consider bolstering their attacking line-up ahead of the final few months of the season.

Cavani has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team with PSG this season and he has only started four games in Ligue 1 this term.

Lampard was asked about the rumours linking Chelsea FC with a move to sign the Uruguayan on Monday, and although the Blues boss admitted that he is a keen admirer of the forward, he stopped short of confirming the Blues’ interest in him.

Speaking at a news conference before the home clash with Arsenal, Lampard said: “There’s nothing absolutely imminent. We’re looking but there’s nothing to tell you that might happen right away.

“Cavani is a great player. I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself. I’m not aware of his situation so we’ll see.

“He’s an experienced player but so are many other players out there.

“We are young as a squad and we know about the transition so the idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not looking absolutely away from because sometimes the younger players need a bit of help and that may help us.”

On the window in general, Lampard added: “Long-term in January is very difficult so short-term is something we would look at because there are issues that are pressing for this season and for us now to finish where we want to get to. It’s something that we are looking at.”

Cavani has scored five goals in all competitions for PSG so far this season.

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Hull City away from home on Saturday night.

After that, the Blues will travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday 1 February.

