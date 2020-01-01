Frank Lampard issues update on Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea FC

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard believes that Chelsea FC fans need to be patient with Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 19-year-old has been aiming to break in to the starting line-up at Chelsea FC on a regular basis this season after having recovered from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the start of the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi will be looking to hold down a more regular spot in Lampard’s team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help the west London side to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The teenager has made three assists in the Premier League so far this season and he will be keen to make an impact in the second half of the campaign as the Blues also look to perform in the Champions League.

However, Blues boss Lampard feels that Chelsea FC need to give Hudson-Odoi the time and space to reach his potential in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london, Lampard said: “There has been a big microscope on him and I think we actually do have to give him time and patience with how young he is.

“I’ve got no problems with him. I thought he did well when he came on at Arsenal, that should be a nice little boost for him and I think Chelsea fans will be absolutely behind him.

“They want to see passion, they want to see all those things as well as the ability to go past people which he has got.

“He needs to understand what is needed and he is working on that constantly, I’ll back him and work with him on that.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they host Nottingham Forest in the third round.

After that, they will take on Burnley and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

