Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Moussa Dembele

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has moved to play down suggestions that Chelsea FC are looking to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in Dembele as Lampard looks to add to his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

The 23-year-old attacker has been in good form for Lyon so far this season and has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 for the French club, while also netting three times in the cup competitions.

Lampard was asked directly whether Dembele was a player he was interested in, and the Chelsea FC boss moved to play down the speculation, but refused to rule out a move entirely.

Asked about the reported interest in Dembele, Lampard said: “He’s a player I know and the club know but I’m surprised to see his name pop up so regularly when it’s not popping up in my conversations so regularly.

“There’s quite a few players in the last week that I could say the same about.

“We’re looking to strengthen in high areas and with goalscorers because it’s where we’ve been found pretty short in home games recently but they’re hard to find and I’ll only want to go that way if we know we’re improving the squad that we have already.

“Nothing is close at the moment, we’re not imminent and there won’t be any big news today or tomorrow.”

Chelsea FC are free to sign players this month after their Fifa transfer ban was overturned on appeal.

The Blues were not able to sign new players in the summer but they still managed to add Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic to their squad in pre-arranged deals.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London club.

