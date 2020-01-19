Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is nearing a return to action for Chelsea FC following his long-term injury lay-off.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon on May, with the 23-year-old enduring a number of setbacks on his road to recovery.

Loftus-Cheek is yet to make a single appearance for the Chelsea FC first team this season due to his injury lay-off, but Lampard has now revealed that he has been stepping up his recovery behind closed doors at Cobham.

Lampard was asked for an update on Loftus-Cheek’s injury situation at his news conference on Friday, and Lampard confirmed that the midfielder is now edging closer to a return to action.

Lampard said: “He is actually training now with the Under-16s, with the Under-18s, and progression to the under-23s in a pretty short space of time. the sooner he can be back training with us, the better, but we train with a real intensity.

“When you’ve been out for a long time, it’s very standard you bring him through the Academy years.

“There’s a different look on Ruben’s face. He is more smiley and happy which I understand. It’s been tough for him.

“He’s not one who walks around with his head down or creates a negative atmosphere, but it’s a lonely place. That’s for everybody. He’s integrating more towards us which is great news for all of us.

“The player he is, the lad he is, it can be easily forgotten from the outside we have missed a hugely influential player.

“If he can be training with us after the break, it might still need some competitive games but he might not be far away.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Lampard’s men scored two late goals as they sealed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win at The Emirates when the two sides last met at the end of December.

After that London derby, Chelsea FC will switch their focus to their trip to Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday.

