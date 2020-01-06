Frank Lampard replies when asked if striker is leaving Chelsea FC this month

Frank Lampard insists that there is no update on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea FC as things stand

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has insisted that there is “no update” on Olivier Giroud’s future at Chelsea FC beyond this month.

The France striker’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been something of a source of speculation in recent months because of his lack of playing time this season under Lampard.

Indeed, Giroud has only started two Premier League games all season and has only made five appearances in the top flight in total this term.

The 33-year-old France international has fallen behind the likes of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order this season, with Lampard opting to give Chelsea FC’s young players a chance to impress.

It remains to be seen whether Giroud will remain at Chelsea FC this month given that he is likely to be eager to get some regular playing time in the months leading up to Euro 2020.

However, speaking after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Lampard insisted that there was nothing to report with regards to Giroud’s future, although he did not rule out the possibility of the striker leaving the west London club.

Lampard told his post-match news conference: “There is no update in Oli. I have spoken with him.

“If it’s something he wants to do, it’s good for me and the club then we’ll see. But it has to be all three.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the top flight.

