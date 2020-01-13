‘A big player in the making’: Lampard raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC starlet

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has described Reece James as “a big player in the making” after Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old has been a relatively regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season since Lampard was brought in as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last summer.

James made his sixth Premier League start of the season against Burnley on Saturday and he notched up an assist as the Blues claimed a comfortable win thanks to goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Calum Hudson-Odoi.

The young full-back has scored two goals and made two assists for Chelsea FC in all competitions so far this season, and Lampard is clearly pleased by what he has been seeing from James in recent weeks.

Speaking in a post-match interview with BBC Sport on Saturday, Lampard said of James: “He is still very, very young.

“In terms of his quality he is getting better all the time. He is a big player in the making. If he keeps working hard he has a great chance.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they look to make it back to back wins in the English top flight.

