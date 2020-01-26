Frank Lampard makes it clear where he wants Chelsea FC to make signings

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has hinted that he is keen to bolster his Chelsea FC squad with a new attacking player this month.

The Blues have been linked with a host of potential signings this month as Lampard considers adding to his squad at the mid-season point of the campaign.

Despite the speculation, however, the west London side have not yet made any new additions ahead of the close of the window on Friday.

Chelsea FC are free to make new signings this month after the transfer ban handed down to them by Fifa was overturned on appeal.

The west London side were unable to make new signings last summer due to the transfer ban and the lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a big-money deal.

Lampard watched his side book their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win at Hull City on Saturday night, and then seemed to hint that his team needs attacking reinforcements.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport after the game, Lampard said when asked to provide a transfer update: “There is no movement to speak of now.

“We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in Eden Hazard. That is the situation.

“My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better. The other part is looking at how we can move forward by bringing in players.

“We lost ground last summer and we need to make moves now to take us forward. I have a strong feeling of where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward.

“So for me it’s clear. The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short-term recruitment is something we have to get right.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Leicester City.

The west Londoners are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

