Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC are ‘looking’ to make this signing

Frank Lampard hints that Chelsea FC will look to sign a new striker in the January transfer window

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 23 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea FC are “looking” to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Blues are being linked with a host of potential recruits this month after their transfer ban was lifted on appeal.

Despite the speculation, however, Chelsea FC are yet to make any new signings as the clock ticks down on the mid-season window.

Tammy Abraham suffered a suspected ankle injury during the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night, and a potential lay-off for the England international could leave the west London side short on options up front.

Lampard was asked about his plans for the transfer window after the game, and the former midfielder revealed that the Blues are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lampard said: “You can’t say we will definitely sign a striker but we are looking.

“If you don’t score enough goals then you won’t win enough games.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Saturday when they take on Hull City in the fourth round.

They will then switch their attentions towards their Premier League trip to Leicester City on 1 February.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table but their form has been inconsistent lately, with Lampard’s men having only won two of their last five in the top flight.

