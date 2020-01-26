Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Tammy Abraham for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard issues the latest update on Tammy Abraham's fitness levels at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 26 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Tammy Abraham could be back available for Chelsea FC’s Premier League clash with Leicester City next weekend.

The striker sat out the FA Cup clash with Hull City on Saturday night after picking up a knock during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League last week.

Lampard said that the initial news on the 22-year-old’s injury was positive, as it emerged that the striker had not suffered a fracture of any sort.

Although the Blues boss stopped short of confirming exactly when Abraham would be available again, he revealed that he may be in contention for the trip to the King Power Stadium on 1 February.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything.

“We were worried about a small fracture or a hairline fracture. He hasn’t got that. We have to see how it develops. It’s not a clear-cut one.

“He’s not fit for this weekend [against Hull City]. Whether he will be fit for Leicester after that I’m still not sure. I haven’t got the news for you. It’s not clear at the moment.”

Chelsea FC will be hoping to have Abraham back in action sooner rather than later given his fine form for the Blues this season.

The 22-year-old has scored an impressive 13 goals and made three assists in the Premier League for the west London side. He has also netted twice in the Champions League for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City next weekend before a home clash with Manchester United on 17 February.

