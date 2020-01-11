Frank Lampard predicts where Chelsea FC will finish

Frank Lampard issues a rallying cry about his Chelsea FC side's ability to finish in the top four this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 11 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard insists that he remains focused on leading Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The former midfielder is currently settling into his role as the new Blues boss after he was brought in to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Chelsea FC have made a decent start to life under their new manager, with Lampard’s men currently in contention to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Lampard will be aiming for his side to put together some consistent form in the Premier League in the coming weeks as he looks to try and guide the Blues towards Champions League qualification.

And the former midfielder feels confident that his young side have what it takes to finish in the top four this term – as long as they can improve their home form.

Speaking at a news conference before the clash with Burnley on Saturday, Lampard said: “We’re striving to get into the top four and I think that will be a big achievement if we can do it but if you can’t win at home then of course that will be something that compromises that.

“We understand how tough the league is but we want to win every home game and I don’t mind the pressure of that. I don’t mind talking about it because we have to accept it is there.

“As players and the stadium, we can all work together to try and create something, an atmosphere that is going to be positive.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United next weekend, before they will host Arsenal in the top flight after that.

The Blues will take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, starting with the first leg next month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to ‘slowest’ Chelsea FC player
Gary Lineker
‘What a player’: Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Rafael Nadal survives De Minaur and Sydney to set 55th meeting with Djokovic
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Eden Hazard exit helped convince Chelsea FC youngster to stay, claims defender
Jurgen Klopp
Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about the Liverpool FC job
ScoopDragon Football News Network