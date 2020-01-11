Frank Lampard predicts where Chelsea FC will finish

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard insists that he remains focused on leading Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The former midfielder is currently settling into his role as the new Blues boss after he was brought in to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Chelsea FC have made a decent start to life under their new manager, with Lampard’s men currently in contention to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

Lampard will be aiming for his side to put together some consistent form in the Premier League in the coming weeks as he looks to try and guide the Blues towards Champions League qualification.

And the former midfielder feels confident that his young side have what it takes to finish in the top four this term – as long as they can improve their home form.

Speaking at a news conference before the clash with Burnley on Saturday, Lampard said: “We’re striving to get into the top four and I think that will be a big achievement if we can do it but if you can’t win at home then of course that will be something that compromises that.

“We understand how tough the league is but we want to win every home game and I don’t mind the pressure of that. I don’t mind talking about it because we have to accept it is there.

“As players and the stadium, we can all work together to try and create something, an atmosphere that is going to be positive.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United next weekend, before they will host Arsenal in the top flight after that.

The Blues will take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, starting with the first leg next month.

