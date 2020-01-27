Glenn Hoddle identifies what Chelsea FC must improve quickly

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle believes that Chelsea FC need to learn to kill games off after their 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday night.

The Blues were leading 2-0 in the second half thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s early opener and Fikayo Tomori’s 64th minute strike.

Kamil Grosicki netted in the 78th minute for the hosts to set up a tense finale in the FA Cup fourth-round clash.

However, Chelsea FC were able to hold on and book their place in the fifth round of the cup competition.

The Blues have made a habit of conceding goals after taking the lead in games in recent weeks, with the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last week one recent notable example.

And former England manager Hoddle believes that the west London side need to learn to see out games properly after their stuttering form.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Hoddle said: “I worry about Chelsea sometimes because they do make things hard for themselves.

“They were totally in control of the game but they didn’t kill Hull off and in the end they’re hanging on.

“It’s becoming a pattern now. Against a better opposition they probably would have drawn or lost that game. They’ve got to put it right.

“I always think teams are in the game against Chelsea. The game is never dead. They have to put that right as a team.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Leicester City away from home.

After that, the Blues will face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on 17 February.

