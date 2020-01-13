‘An absolute statement’: Lampard thrilled by 19-year-old’s Chelsea FC display

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he was thrilled by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance for Chelsea FC in the 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The 19-year-old started the game and completed the full 90 minutes as he netted the Blues’ third goal early in the second half for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC started the second half 2-0 up thanks to goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham, as the west London side picked up their first Premier League win of the new year.

Hudson-Odoi has been holding down a more regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after initially missing the first part of the campaign due to injury.

The England teenager has now scored one goal and made three assists in 14 Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard underlined what he liked about the youngster’s performance as the Blues notched up an important Premier League win.

“For Callum to score in the six-yard box is more exciting for me than to see him score from 35 yards,” said Lampard.

“Because it means he is prepared to run the extra bit, to sprint in there, and it was not the only time he did it in this game.

“He did it with one of the early chances we had when he got it wide. He was doing it and he was recovering, he was running, he was playing higher up the park at the right times and his overall performance was an absolute statement for Callum on what he needs to do.

“That was the real Callum Hudson-Odoi and what he can be, because there is obviously more to come.

“His goal was brilliant for him and if he can carry on doing that then we know the serious player that we have in Callum.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United on Saturday nigth.

After that, the west London side will prepare for their home clash against local rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next week in the top flight.

