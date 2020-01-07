Callum Hudson-Odoi issues Chelsea FC fitness update

Chelsea FC attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi insists he is feeling fit and ready for action

Tuesday 7 January 2020
Callum Hudson-Odoi has insisted that he is feeling good fitness wise heading into the second half of the season with Chelsea FC.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal since September on Sunday when he netted the opener in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi returned to action for Chelsea FC earlier in the season after a lengthy lay-off with a serious Achilles injury.

The teenager will now be hoping to push on in the second part of the campaign as he bids to help Frank Lampard’s men chase a top-four finish while competing in the cup competitions.

There was a slight worry for Chelsea FC fans when Hudson-Odoi went down in pain and needed treatment during the 2-0 win over Forest on Sunday.

However, Hudson-Odoi has moved to allay any fears about his fitness and says he is raring to go heading into the new year.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Hudson-Odoi said: “Everything is alright. The player trod on my Achilles which was a bit painful but now it feels alright.

“Fitness wise I am good. Sometimes when you don’t start a game for a long time you feel a bit fatigued but in this game I felt really good and it was not a problem for me.”

The England international will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

