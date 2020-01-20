Ian Wright suggests one signing that Chelsea FC need to make

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has suggested that Chelsea FC need to bring in a player with the ability to open teams up in the January transfer window.

The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night, when scored a last-gasp winner for the Magpies at St James’ Park.

Despite dominating proceedings for much of the game, Chelsea FC struggled to break down the Magpies as they ended up slumping to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season.

With the January transfer window in full swing, there has inevitably been a focus on the players that Chelsea FC could look to bring in this month.

And former Arsenal star Wright seems to think that the Blues need a player with the spark to be able to open teams up moving forwards.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Wright said: “I felt like when we saw those clips they were continuously going into Newcastle’s strength, I thought they could have gone a little bit wider.

“What is evident for everyone to see is they need that special player that can open a team like that up. They don’t have that.”

Chelsea FC will have to dust themselves down quickly as they turn their attentions towards their crunch home clash with London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s men remain in fourth place in the table but their recent inconsistent form has allowed the likes of Manchester United to creep back into the top-four race.

