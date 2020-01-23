Tammy Abraham issues update on his injury for Chelsea FC fans

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to reveal that he is hoping that the injury he picked up during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night is not too serious.

The England international had to be helped from the pitch at the full-time whistle after suffering a suspected ankle injury during the second half of the London derby.

The 22-year-old looked to be in visible pain as he left the pitch after Chelsea FC were twice pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw by the Gunners.

Frank Lampard confirmed that the striker had suffered a suspected ankle problem after the game but said it was too early to know the extent of the problem.

Abraham himself took to Twitter after the final whistle to deliver an update for Blues fans on his injury status and also reflect on the result as a whole.

The striker posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “Not the end result we would had liked but we have to keep going & fighting!

“Thanks for the support & messages. Hopefully my injury isn’t too bad 🙏🏾#CFC.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Saturday night when they travel to Hull City in the fourth round.

Next up for the Blues in the Premier League is a trip to Leicester City on 1 February, as Lampard’s men look to close the gap to the third-placed Foxes.

