Tammy Abraham issues update on his injury for Chelsea FC fans

Tammy Abraham takes to social media to update Chelsea FC fans on his injury status

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 23 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to reveal that he is hoping that the injury he picked up during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night is not too serious.

The England international had to be helped from the pitch at the full-time whistle after suffering a suspected ankle injury during the second half of the London derby.

The 22-year-old looked to be in visible pain as he left the pitch after Chelsea FC were twice pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw by the Gunners.

Frank Lampard confirmed that the striker had suffered a suspected ankle problem after the game but said it was too early to know the extent of the problem.

Abraham himself took to Twitter after the final whistle to deliver an update for Blues fans on his injury status and also reflect on the result as a whole.

The striker posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “Not the end result we would had liked but we have to keep going & fighting!

“Thanks for the support & messages. Hopefully my injury isn’t too bad 🙏🏾#CFC.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Saturday night when they travel to Hull City in the fourth round.

Next up for the Blues in the Premier League is a trip to Leicester City on 1 February, as Lampard’s men look to close the gap to the third-placed Foxes.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie: Man United want to make this signing this month
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie: Man United want to make this signing this month
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Edinson Cavani
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs names two players Man United should sign this month
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Roy Keane sends blunt message to Liverpool FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer
Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3
Rio Ferdinand
‘Could be a turning point’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs names two players Man United should sign this month
ScoopDragon Football News Network