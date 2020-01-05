Jody Morris confirms Chelsea FC are looking to make January signings

Chelsea FC assistant head coach Jody Morris provides an update on the Blues' January transfer plans

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Jody Morris has confirmed that Chelsea FC are looking to make a number of signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad for the first time following the club’s transfer ban last summer.

Chelsea FC have made a decent start to the new Premier League season under Lampard and they currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table and in contention for a top-four finish.

It remains to be seen whether the west London club will make some big names signings this month or not, but the Chelsea FC assistant head coach seemed to hint that the Blues are looking to make some additions.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Morris was asked to provide an update about Chelsea FC’s plans in the January transfer window.

“There are a couple of areas we’re looking at, without going into them, but it will all depend on what the movements are within the club as well,” Morris said.

“I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but for sure there is stuff going on behind the scenes. Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

“We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re going to be left short somewhere.

“We have to look at the individual as well but everyone is valuable for us. You never know what can happen in terms of injuries or form so until they walk out the door, everyone is important.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the third round on Sunday afternoon.

The west London side are looking to try and reach the fourth round, before turning their attentions towards the home Premier League clash against Burnley next Saturday.

