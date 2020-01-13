Frank Lampard delivers update on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard is hopeful that N'Golo Kante will not be out of action for long for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 13 January 2020, 05:00 UK
N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Frank Lampard is hopeful that the injury that kept N’Golo Kante out of Chelsea FC’s clash with Burnley on Saturday is not a serious one.

The French midfielder missed the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge due to a concern about a hamstring issue he noticed on Friday night.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Burnley, Lampard appeared to indicate that Kante’s absence was more of a precaution than anything else after he missed the Premier League clash.

Lampard told his post-match news conference: “He got through training yesterday [Friday] but it was something that came up last night and then we made a decision this morning.

“It was more of an awareness in the hamstring, as opposed to a moment he had to pull up, so that makes you hope it is a small thing but we will have to see how it goes.”

The 28-year-old has struggled with a string of injuries this season and Kante has started 12 of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games so far this term, scoring three goals in the top flight.

Goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi wrapped up a convincing win for the Blues in front of their home fans as they cemented their place in fourth position in the Premier League table.

The Blues remain on course to secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC – who finished third last season – will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Newcastle United, before they take on Arsenal at home next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Tottenham
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Moussa Dembele
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Chelsea FC to avoid signing 27-year-old for two reasons
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update on four players
Frank Lampard
‘He’s part of my plans’: Lampard issues update on forgotten Chelsea FC attacker
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard predicts where Chelsea FC will finish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic continues love affair with Australia as Serbia wins inaugural Cup
Christian Pulisic
‘Very intense’: Christian Pulisic opens up about Chelsea FC training under Frank Lampard
Martin Keown
‘Almost perfection’: Martin Keown make claim about Liverpool FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network