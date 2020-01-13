Frank Lampard delivers update on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC fans

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Frank Lampard is hopeful that the injury that kept N’Golo Kante out of Chelsea FC’s clash with Burnley on Saturday is not a serious one.

The French midfielder missed the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge due to a concern about a hamstring issue he noticed on Friday night.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Burnley, Lampard appeared to indicate that Kante’s absence was more of a precaution than anything else after he missed the Premier League clash.

Lampard told his post-match news conference: “He got through training yesterday [Friday] but it was something that came up last night and then we made a decision this morning.

“It was more of an awareness in the hamstring, as opposed to a moment he had to pull up, so that makes you hope it is a small thing but we will have to see how it goes.”

The 28-year-old has struggled with a string of injuries this season and Kante has started 12 of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games so far this term, scoring three goals in the top flight.

Goals from Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi wrapped up a convincing win for the Blues in front of their home fans as they cemented their place in fourth position in the Premier League table.

The Blues remain on course to secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC – who finished third last season – will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Newcastle United, before they take on Arsenal at home next week.

