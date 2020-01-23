Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kepa

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has defender Kepa Arrizabalaga following his recent below-par performances for Chelsea FC.

The Blues goalkeeper has found himself being criticised at Stamford Bridge in recent days following a string of errors that have put him under the spotlight.

The Spanish shot-stopper looks as though he may be lacking confidence following his recent displays and he had a few nervy moments on the ball during Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Lampard admits that Kepa was perhaps a little too casual in possession at times during Tuesday night’s game but he feels that the goalkeeper is not the only one to blame.

Asked if Kepa was too casual in possession during the clash with Arsenal, Lampard told his post-match news conference: “I know there’s a focus on him at the minute. That’s top-line football.

“Yes, with his feet, a couple of times today he took too long and he nearly gave it away. That can sometimes change the momentum of a game and he will know and have to look at, and we will have to look at.

“Yes, it is normal. Any player in a position, particularly goalkeepers, will be looked at, particularly the mettle you have got.

“But he is not the only one. We are in fourth position which is seen as pretty good.

“I know and we all know that there should be another 10 points on the board at least on performance. We need to look at those final details.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Saturday evening when they travel to Hull City in the fourth round.

The Blues find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as things stand, as they aim to try and secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City on 1 February.

