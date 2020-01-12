‘I’m delighted with him’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has insisted that he has been “delighted” by Tammy Abraham’s form for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The young striker has been given a regular run in the first team under Lampard this term, with the new Chelsea FC boss opting to give youth a chance this season.

Abraham has impressed when called upon this season, with the 22-year-old having scored 12 goals and made three assists before Saturday’s clash with Burnley.

The young striker has also netted twice in the Champions League for Lampard’s men to help them reach the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition, where they will take on Bayern Munich.

Lampard says that he has been delighted by the way Abraham has been performing for the Blues so far this season and is tipping there to be plenty more to come from the striker before the end of the campaign.

Speaking at a news conference before the clash with Burnley, Lampard said: “I’m delighted with him, with his progression and I have been all season.

“For me, he’s a player who can play at the very highest level but he’s still in those early stages. This is the first period of time in the Premier League where he’s scoring goals so I expect a lot more of that from him.

“The good thing I love about Tammy is he’ll be watching every type of striker and trying to improve himself at all times. That’s the most important thing – to focus on himself – and then the rest will fall into place if he does that.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Newcastle United. After that, they will host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the top flight.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip