‘I’m pleased’: Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea FC striker’s display

Frank Lampard has admitted that he was pleased by Michy Batshuayi’s performance for Chelsea FC in the 2-1 win over Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old forward has been made to wait for his chances to impress Lampard this season and the Belgium international started just his fourth game of the campaign on Saturday night.

Batshuayi immediately repaid the faith shown in him by his manager as he scored Chelsea FC’s opener early on in the game to help send the Blues on their way towards victory.

The striker has now scored six goals in all competitions for the west London side this season and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the closing months of the season.

Asked for his take on Batshuayi’s performance on Saturday night at his post-match news conference, Lampard replied: “I’m pleased.

“As a goal-scorer, a striker, you want him to score goals. It helps his confidence. It can’t be that we just rely on Tammy [Abraham]. I want Michy firing and scoring goals like he did today, and when he trains he has to stay at that level.

“He trains as I want him to train. That’s not easy when you’re not playing as much as you want to. You have to go the extra mile to show you deserve to play. When you get those opportunities you have to show them.

“Today I can say I’m happy with Michy. It’s not just his goal – which was slightly fortunate and I like that – I just want him to keep delivering in training and when the opportunities come take them.

“Everyone judges strikers on goals and Michy has that in him. I want to see it more.”

Batshuayi will be hoping to be involved for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Leicester City away from home on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Blues head into that game in fourth place in the Premier League table and looking to take a step closer towards Champions League qualification for next season.

