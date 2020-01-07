‘I’ve been a bit agitated’: Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up to Chelsea FC fans

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he was somewhat relieved to end his goalless run by scoring in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The 19-year-old had not found the net for Frank Lampard’s men since the 7-1 win over Grimsby Town back at the end of September despite making a number of appearances for the first team.

Hudson-Odoi was handed a place in the starting line-up for Sunday’s home clash against Forest and he rewarded his manager by netting the opener in the sixth minute at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley then doubled the home side’s lead before half-time as Lampard’s men successfully booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to score in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this season despite having made 13 appearances in the top flight for the west London side.

And the teenager has admitted that he was “agitated” about his lack of goals this season before he netted for the first time in 2020 against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after Sunday’s game, Hudson-Odoi said of his three-month wait for a goal: “I have been a bit agitated.

“[I’ve been] thinking to myself that I have had chances and I need to convert more of them, be more clinical in front of goal, so in this game I thought to myself, hit it low and hard.

“Recently, I have been thinking be patient, the goal will come if you be yourself, be calm, everything will go your way. I am really happy that I got the goal and I am looking to build on it and keep going.

“But it is not just about the goal, it is about helping the team, working hard, keeping the ball, and overall I am happy with how everything went.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip