Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Eden Hazard’s move away from Chelsea FC last summer helped to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi to commit his future to the west London club, according to Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgium international sealed a move away from Chelsea FC to join Real Madrid as he ended years of speculation about his future at the west London club.

Hudson-Odoi opted to commit his future to Chelsea FC following the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club’s new manager, signing new a five-year contract with the Blues in September last year.

The 19-year-old’s decision to stay at Chelsea FC came after he was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last year.

Now, Chelsea FC defender Rudiger has explained why he thinks that Hudson-Odoi opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Rudiger said: “Of course he asked me about Bayern Munich back then. I told him that it was of course a great club.

“The fact that he chose Chelsea is only logical for me.

“The transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard, which we had been expecting for a long time, made it clear that Callum would get more appearances.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old has made three assists in 13 Premier League games so far this season but he has only started three matches under Lampard this term.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

