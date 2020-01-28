Frank Lampard updates fans on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is closing in on a comeback for Chelsea FC following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon on May, with the 24-year-old enduring a number of setbacks on his road to recovery.

Loftus-Cheek has not yet made a single appearance for the first team this season but he is now closing in on a comeback for Lampard’s men after stepping up his recovery in training.

The Chelsea FC boss revealed that Loftus-Cheek took part in his first full training session with the Blues’ first team last week and he looks set to be pushing for a spot in the team after the break in February.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said of Loftus-Cheek: “He had his first session with us fully on Friday, which was a light session and that suited him.

“He’s got a fair way to go still, and I’m not being pessimistic there. He probably needs a full week’s training with us, a tough week, and then he’ll need some Under-23 games.

“The break comes at a nice time for him, because it’s a nice time for him to work, and we’ll gauge it at the other end of that break and see where we are.

“I don’t care who you are, you’ll miss Ruben and his abilities, his natural physique, ability to travel with the ball, move it well, the goals he started to score last year – which have to be a big part of his game.

“Of course we’ll miss a player of that level and it put a smile on everyone’s face to see him back, because he’s popular with his team-mates as well.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for their trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

The west London side will then take on Manchester United and Tottenham in back to back Premier League games as Lampard’s side look to continue their push for a top-four finish this season.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners at Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

