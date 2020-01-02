Michael Owen predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that both Chelsea FC and Manchester United will battle it out for a spot in the top four this season.

Both teams have made decent starts to the new campaign and they are in the mix for securing Champions League qualification this term.

Chelsea FC currently occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League table as they bid to seal Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are close behind the Blues as the race for a top-four finish heats up in the second half of the season.

Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Manchester City currently occupy the top three places in the Premier League table, and the race for fourth place looks set to be tighter than ever.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker feels that as things stand, fourth spot looks to be coming down to a straight shootout between Chelsea FC and the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Owen said: “I don’t fancy Tottenham, I don’t think they’re playing well enough.

“I love Wolves, I love watching them, I think they’re great for the league actually, but possibly not [for the top four].

“I think it’s between Chelsea… I’d probably say Manchester United actually at the moment.

“I think they’re coming into good form, I think they’ve got a good attack.

“They’re solid behind, don’t get me wrong I don’t particularly like the look of their midfield but it’s affective.

“And when you’ve got those three up front with pace then you’ve always got a chance.

“What an opportunity for so many teams this season.

“No one would have thought Leicester really at the start of the season [for the] top four but it looks like they’re secured already.

“It’s open for a lot of teams and the likes of Wolves, Sheffield United, I know we probably think they’re not going to, but isn’t it great that we have got a few teams that are challenging for that top four.

“It looks like we’re not going to have a title race so we’re going to have a decent race for that fourth spot.”

Chelsea FC will take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, while Manchester United will play Wolves away from home.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip