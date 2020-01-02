Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC defender should return within 10 days

Marcos Alonso should be back in action for Chelsea FC in around 10 days, Frank Lampard has confirmed

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 2 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Marcos Alonso should be back fit again for Chelsea FC in around 10 days, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The Spanish defender has been out of action due to a muscular problem and he has not featured for the west London side since the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

Alonso, 29, was not in the squad for Chelsea FC’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day – but Lampard has now revealed that the defender should not be out of action for much longer.

Speaking in an interview before the trip to the South Coast on Wednesday afternoon, Lampard said: “Alonso is similar [he will be out for a week to 10 days].

“It’s the top of a glute muscle injury. They’re [Alonso and Reece James] in a similar boat, not terrible injuries but obviously they’re missing a pretty crucial time.”

Chelsea FC received a timely boost when Reece James returned to the starting line-up for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, as the young defender made his fifth Premier League start of the season for the west Londoners.

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the west London side will take on Burnley, Newcastle United and Arsenal in their next three Premier League games as they look to keep up their push for a top-four finish this season.

