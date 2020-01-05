Jody Morris confirms Chelsea FC defender will miss Nottingham Forest clash

Marcos Alonso remains sidelined for Chelsea FC's home clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
Sunday 5 January 2020
Jody Morris has confirmed that Marcos Alonso is still not ready to return from injury when Chelsea FC take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Spain international has been out of action due to a muscle injury in recent weeks and he has not featured for the west London club since the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

The 29-year-old has been working on his recovery behind closed doors at Cobham in recent days and although he is closing in on a comeback, he won’t be ready to play in the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge this weekend, according to the Blues assistant head coach.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Morris said: “Injury-wise, Alonso is looking like he’ll definitely be out.”

Morris also revealed an injury update concerning a number of other Chelsea FC players before the cup clash.

He continued: “Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is the obvious one. Apart from that, we’re still looking at a few players in the fallout from the Brighton game.

“Fikayo [Tomori] trained today but he’s still not feeling the best himself – there’s been a bit of that about because of the time of year.

“Olivier [Giroud] is alright so we’ll look and see how the lads are feeling. We’ll try to utilise the squad so I’m sure there’ll be a few changes from the Brighton game but we’re not sure how many yet.

“We will look at how the lads are feeling because after those games, you have to utilise the squad.”

Chelsea FC – who are fourth in the Premier League – will take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday looking to progress through to the fourth round of the cup competition.

After that, they will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Burnley at the weekend, before games against Newcastle United and Arsenal in the top flight.

